UrduPoint.com

Swat Police Pledge To Counter Every Threat To Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Swat police pledge to counter every threat to peace

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) ::A meeting of Swat police on Monday reviewed overall law and order situation in the district and decided to make the force more functional and effective for countering any threat to peace in the region.

The meeting was presided over by the Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sajjad Khan at his office in Saidu Sharif, Swat and attended by SP Lower Swat Arshad Khan, SP Upper Swat Khan Khel, all DSPs and SHOs of Swat district.

The RPO directed the police officers to utilize their expertise in a more effective way in their jurisdictions to effectively counter any attempt of disrupting the peace. The Swat police, he said, exhibited its guts and valor in any demanding situation adding that in the future too this force would face any challenge as per the expectations of its people.

The RPO stressed upon the police force to work like a team during performing their operational responsibilities. He said police in the present era were equipped with modern technology and gadgets and fully capable of achieving their targets. In case of necessity, he said more resources would be provided to the police. He also directed the force to remain vigilant and alert to thwart any nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

He said maintaining public confidence in its forces was the prime responsibility of the police force. The police officers on the occasion assured the RPO that officials and officers of the Swat police would do their best to maintain peace and not to hesitate from offering any sacrifice in the line of duty.

Related Topics

Police Technology Swat Law And Order Alert Saidu All From Best

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli reports alleged breach of his hotel ro ..

Virat Kohli reports alleged breach of his hotel room privacy

5 minutes ago
 PM to embark upon two-day visit to China tomorrow

PM to embark upon two-day visit to China tomorrow

23 minutes ago
 Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.