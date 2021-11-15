Swat Police prepares security plan for anti-measles, Rubella drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Swat Police has prepared a special security plan for the 12-day anti-measle and Rubella campaign and deployed 2295 police officers and personnel for provision of security to the teams of health department, said a press release issued on Monday.

The District Police Officer (DPO) has directed all officers and personnel to ensure their presence on duty and a special control room has also been established in his office for monitoring the security of the teams of the health department.

On the directives of DPO Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat, security on all entrances and exits have also been tightened while check posts have also been established in various localities. He further directed Circle DSPs and SHOs to monitor security themselves.

The DPO has directed the ensuring of security during the drive at any cost and warned of action against absent and negligent personnel. He has further directed strict surveillance of suspects and said that miscreants would never be allowed to destroy the peace of the area.