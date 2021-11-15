UrduPoint.com

Swat Police Prepares Security Plan For Anti-measles, Rubella Drive

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Swat Police prepares security plan for anti-measles, Rubella drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Swat Police has prepared a special security plan for the 12-day anti-measle and Rubella campaign and deployed 2295 police officers and personnel for provision of security to the teams of health department, said a press release issued on Monday.

The District Police Officer (DPO) has directed all officers and personnel to ensure their presence on duty and a special control room has also been established in his office for monitoring the security of the teams of the health department.

On the directives of DPO Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat, security on all entrances and exits have also been tightened while check posts have also been established in various localities. He further directed Circle DSPs and SHOs to monitor security themselves.

The DPO has directed the ensuring of security during the drive at any cost and warned of action against absent and negligent personnel. He has further directed strict surveillance of suspects and said that miscreants would never be allowed to destroy the peace of the area.

Related Topics

Police Swat Circle All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

12 minutes ago
 Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

37 minutes ago
 UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid ..

UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid Report of US Deadly Airstrike ..

2 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy ..

Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy System for Long Time - BP Comp ..

2 minutes ago
 BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' o ..

BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' on Nov 17

2 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan to Visit Iran to Sign Bilateral C ..

Turkey's Erdogan to Visit Iran to Sign Bilateral Cooperation Roadmap - Tehran

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.