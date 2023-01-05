Swat Police promotes 29 jawans to rank of head constable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur took a major step on Thursday and promoted 29 jawans of Police from constable to the rank of head constable.

The decision was taken during a meeting held in his office as per the vision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Muazzam Jah Ansari and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan.

All newly promoted head constables have been promoted on the basis of merit.

DPO Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur congratulated the newly promoted head constables.