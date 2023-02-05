Swat Police recovers 38 timber sleepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Swat Police have recovered 38 timber sleepers in a crackdown against the timber mafia on Sunday.

On the directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Khawaza Khela police during its operation against timber mafia recovered 38 illegal timber sleepers from mini-truck and arrested its driver Naveed son of Raza Khan, resident of Ghaaskor (Khawazakhela) and for further legal proceeding handed him over to Forest Department.