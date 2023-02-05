UrduPoint.com

Swat Police Recovers 38 Timber Sleepers

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Swat Police recovers 38 timber sleepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Swat Police have recovered 38 timber sleepers in a crackdown against the timber mafia on Sunday.

On the directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Khawaza Khela police during its operation against timber mafia recovered 38 illegal timber sleepers from mini-truck and arrested its driver Naveed son of Raza Khan, resident of Ghaaskor (Khawazakhela) and for further legal proceeding handed him over to Forest Department.

Related Topics

Police Swat Driver Malakand Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

3 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

3 hours ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.