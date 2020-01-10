Swat police releases annual performance report for 2019

The district police Friday here released the annual performance report for the year 2019 at a meeting chaired by the District Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar which held detailed deliberations on the overall performance of the district police

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : The district police Friday here released the annual performance report for the year 2019 at a meeting chaired by the District Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar which held detailed deliberations on the overall performance of the district police.

Additional SP Lower Swat Shah Hassan Khan, SP Upper Swat Bakhtzada Khan, SP Investigation Nazir Khan, all SDPOs and SHOs participated the meeting.

The meeting reviewed performance of all the police stations and it was informed that the police recovered 618kg hashish, 35kg of heroin, opium2kg, ice0.46kg and local liquor 2989 liters in year 2019.

During actions taken against illegal weaponry, the police recovered 31Kalashnikovs, 16rifles, 388shotguns, 2hand-grenades, 800explosive materials, 714pistols, 10898 cartridges and 45daggers during operations against criminals Similarly, Swat police has arrested 254proclaimed offenders and 35230 suspects and criminals during the previous year and checked 384726 vehicles through Vehicle Verification System (VVS) and 708032 persons were checked by Criminal Record Verification System (CRVS).

The DPO appealed to public to inform police regarding drug sellers on his personal number 03461119304, and assured to keep the name of informer secret. He also urged massed to cooperate with the police for complete elimination of narcotics from the society.