Swat Police seize 28 timber sleepers

(@FahadShabbir)

Swat Police during a crackdown against timber mafia, has seized 28 sleepers of various sizes from a pick-up at Khawazakhela area of the district, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Swat Police during a crackdown against timber mafia, has seized 28 sleepers of various sizes from a pick-up at Khawazakhela area of the district, said a press release issued here on Friday.

On the special directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, the Swat Police has launched a crackdown against timber mafia.

Police has arrested the accused Omar Rehman son of Rasool Khan, resident of Masko Mini and Fazal Bacha son of Said Waqar, resident of Kashkor, Khawazakhela. The accused were handed over to the Forest Department for further legal proceedings.