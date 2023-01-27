UrduPoint.com

Swat Police Seize 28 Timber Sleepers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Swat Police seize 28 timber sleepers

Swat Police during a crackdown against timber mafia, has seized 28 sleepers of various sizes from a pick-up at Khawazakhela area of the district, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Swat Police during a crackdown against timber mafia, has seized 28 sleepers of various sizes from a pick-up at Khawazakhela area of the district, said a press release issued here on Friday.

On the special directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, the Swat Police has launched a crackdown against timber mafia.

Police has arrested the accused Omar Rehman son of Rasool Khan, resident of Masko Mini and Fazal Bacha son of Said Waqar, resident of Kashkor, Khawazakhela. The accused were handed over to the Forest Department for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Police Swat Malakand From Mini

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exc ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exceed AED 8.4 bn

13 minutes ago
 Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generatio ..

Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generations About Holocaust

4 minutes ago
 Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

4 minutes ago
 Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a ..

Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a star studded Cooking Show

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC's recommendations against Jus ..

4 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Levi ..

Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Levies personnel

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.