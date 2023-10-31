Swat Police seized 660 liters of liquor, over 10-kg Hashish

Swat police on Tuesday seized 660 litres of liquor and over 10 kg of Hashish here in Mingora

According to the police source, on a tip-off, DIG Muhammad Ali khan Gandapur, DPO Swat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur assigned the task to DSP city Amjad Khan and SHO Mingora Mujeeb Alam Khan to conduct a raid on an illegal liquor factory located in Mingora, where more than 660 litres of alcohol and over 10 kg Hashish were seized.

Besides that, a huge quantity of liquor bottles, 2 kg of heroin, 0.544 kg of ice and other material liquor equipment used in the manufacturing process were also recovered.

On the occasion, while addressing a press conference at Mingora police station, DPO Swat said that under the ongoing anti-narcotics operation, Mingora police station raided the alcohol factory and recovered 660 liters of alcohol, alcohol-making equipment and several bottles.

Factory owner Rehmat Ali son of Qamar Zaman resident of Rang Mohalla Mingora other two associate’s liquor sellers Jahanzeb son of Gul Mukhtiar resident of dakkhana road Mingora and Suleiman son Anaat resident of Fizaghat were arrested and FIR was registered against them and imprisoned, he added.

The DPO while appreciating Mingora police said that on October 29, 2023, the Gohar Rehman named person had filed a report against an unknown motorcycle-rider accused in Mingora police station for stealing his mobile phone from him in Sabzi Mandi area, as resultantly the Mingora Police took timely action and arrested the accused Suleiman son of Muhammad Wahid and Irfan son of Zainullah, residents of Tahirabad, who were involved in the mobile snatching incident, and four stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

