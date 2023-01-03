UrduPoint.com

Swat Police Traces Theft Case, Recover Stolen Cash In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Swat Police traces theft case, recover stolen cash in Peshawar

Swat Police arrested alleged thieves and recovered stolen cash from their possession, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Swat Police arrested alleged thieves and recovered stolen cash from their possession, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

A complainant Wali Khan son of Mohammad Zarawar, resident of Pathaney, Mingora, had registered a report in Police Station Mingora, of the theft of a cash amount of Rs.0.8 million from his house.

The victim had sold his Daina (truck) at the rate of Rs.1.150 million, out of which he had spent Rs.2,70,000/- and the remaining amount was put in the draw of his room. When he checked the draw latter, the cash was missing.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur tasked the Additional SP Swat, Raheem Hussain Khan for speedy tracing of the case, under the supervision of SDPO City Circle, Badshah Hazrat formed a police team.

The team while following modern scientific technology traced the accused Amjad son of Iqbal and Amjad son of Barkat Ali, resident of Pathaney and recovered looted cash amounting to Rs.0.8 million from them.

Furthermore, investigations were in progress.

