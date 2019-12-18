UrduPoint.com
Swat Press Club Elects New Office Bearers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

Swat Press Club elects new office bearers

The Senior journalist Shahzad Alam was elected as President Swat Press Club (SPC) for fifth consecutive time while Mehboob Ali was elected President Swat Union of Journalists (SUJ) for the year of 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Senior journalist Shahzad Alam was elected as President Swat Press Club (SPC) for fifth consecutive time while Mehboob Ali was elected President Swat Union of Journalists (SUJ) for the year of 2020.

Ghafoor Khan Adil elected as Vice Chairman SPC, Saeed Rehman General Secretary, Sheraz Khan Joint Secretary and Shaukat Ali Finance Secretary.

Similarly, Khurshid Imran has been elected as Vice President SUJ, Salim Athar General Secretary, Haroon Siraj Deputy General Secretary, Hakim Usman Ali Joint Secretary and Nasir Alam Secretary Finance.

Ghulam Farooq, Rashid Iqbal, Mumtaz Ahmad, Niaz Ahmad and Shirin Zada have elected as members of Governing Body.

