Swat record's three coronavirus deaths in a day as three women died in Saidu sharif hospital here on Wednesday

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Swat record's three coronavirus deaths in a day as three women died in Saidu sharif hospital here on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to 17. According to details, Corona Virus looming large in the CM KPK native district which saw 31 new cases reported yesterday.

The fear was spread in the area while mostly locals of the area are not following the government announced instructions against covid19.

The died women's were inhabitant of Mingora City and residents of Rangmahalla, Hajibaba and Gumbat Maira respectively. The died patients were buried with Corona protocol while in last 24 hours 31 more cases were reported taking the positive cases tally to 253.