UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swat Record's Three Coronavirus Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:14 AM

Swat record's three coronavirus deaths

Swat record's three coronavirus deaths in a day as three women died in Saidu sharif hospital here on Wednesday

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Swat record's three coronavirus deaths in a day as three women died in Saidu sharif hospital here on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to 17. According to details, Corona Virus looming large in the CM KPK native district which saw 31 new cases reported yesterday.

The fear was spread in the area while mostly locals of the area are not following the government announced instructions against covid19.

The died women's were inhabitant of Mingora City and residents of Rangmahalla, Hajibaba and Gumbat Maira respectively. The died patients were buried with Corona protocol while in last 24 hours 31 more cases were reported taking the positive cases tally to 253.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Died Saidu Mingora Women Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

1 minute ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

46 minutes ago

Coronavirus recoveries in UAE reach 3,359, 546 new ..

1 hour ago

Dirham appreciates against top 10 import partners ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.