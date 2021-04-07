Swat reports highest 17 deaths in two days from COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Swat district on Wednesday reported the highest numbers of deaths from coronavirus during its ongoing third wave as 17 more people died of the infection in a period of just two days from the pandemic.

Dr Najeeb Ullah of Saidu Hospital told a news channel that 10 people succumbed to the virus from Monday to Tuesday while 7 died from Tuesday to Wednesday morning. A total of 17 people, he said, died from the virus infection in just two days.

At the moment, he told 158 patients of coronavirus were under treatment at Saidu Hospital, of which 16 were on ventilators. He urged the general public to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus to effectively tackle its third wave.