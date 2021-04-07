UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swat Reports Highest 17 Deaths In Two Days From COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Swat reports highest 17 deaths in two days from COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Swat district on Wednesday reported the highest numbers of deaths from coronavirus during its ongoing third wave as 17 more people died of the infection in a period of just two days from the pandemic.

Dr Najeeb Ullah of Saidu Hospital told a news channel that 10 people succumbed to the virus from Monday to Tuesday while 7 died from Tuesday to Wednesday morning. A total of 17 people, he said, died from the virus infection in just two days.

At the moment, he told 158 patients of coronavirus were under treatment at Saidu Hospital, of which 16 were on ventilators. He urged the general public to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus to effectively tackle its third wave.

Related Topics

Swat Died Saidu All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen asks why a friend is being pushed ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE role model in peaceful use of nucle ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

11 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.