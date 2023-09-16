Open Menu

Swat RobotTech-2023 Competition, Fair In Kalam Valley Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :In a joint venture, the University of Engineering and Applied Sciences and Directorate of Science and Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, launched a three-day RoboTech 2023 Competition Fair in Kalam, District Swat.

The RoboTech competitions were inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and Project Director Dr. Qasim Jan. More than 400 students from 21 educational institutions across Pakistan are participating in Robotech 2023 Competition Fair.

Exciting competition between robots made by students in Robotech. The RoboRech-2023 has attracted a large number of people from different walks of life including adults and families, from Swat and other areas of Pakistan.

There were great competitions wherein the competition fair carried attractive cash prizes of up to Rs. 0.5 million for the position holders students. A special two-day workshop on robots and leadership for students from tribal districts at Robotech is being set up with the aim of providing due opportunities to the youth of merged areas.

More than 40 students from tribal and backward districts were given training on robots and leadership in the workshop. The aim of the competitions is to expose the young generation to modern technology.

