Swat Sports and Culture Festival to begin tomorrow (Thursday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Swat Sports and Culture Festival organized by District Administration and Regional Sports Office Swat will start from Thursday at picnic resort Fiza Ghat, Mingora Swat, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan told APP on Wednesday.

The DC, who was accompanied by Regional Sports Officer Malakand Kashif Farhan, said that the Sports and Cultural activities would be organized in the three-day festival. Traditional musical nights will also be arranged and the festival will highlight the culture of Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he told.

He said that the objective of the festival was to promote winter tourism and tourists from all over the country would come to the festival. This is the first festival of its kind in Swat after the devastating floods, Junaid Khan said.

After the floods and the recent terrorist incident, the government and the district administration of Swat decided to organize a festival to end the atmosphere of fear, he said and added, a music night was organized last night, Swat is famous for tourism in the country and around the world.

The DC said, there is peace and domestic and foreign tourists can come to enjoy the festival and other activities without fear. He said that the tourist places have been restored after the flood and the tourist activities are going on with vigor.

Therefore, the Swat Festival will prove to be important in the promotion of tourism, which will bring tourists from all over the country to Swat to enjoy and boost economic activities at the local level, he added.

He said that last year, Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festivals were held, this year also many sports, cultural and other activities will be organized. He said that measures were being taken to promote tourism in Swat and to provide all possible facilities to the tourists, which are showing positive results.