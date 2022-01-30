Swat to become winter tourism capital of country with seven unique features

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Swat, a home to centuries old civilization of Ghandhara, is going to become a winter tourism capital of Pakistan due to its seven unique features including snow-clad mountains peaks, archaeological treasures, trout fish, snowfalls, adventure sports and Swat Motorway, which are attracting tourists from across the country in droves.

Known as Switzerland of Pakistan, the Swat's seven unique characteristics, which are second to none in any other district of the country, has made it a centre of attraction for archeologicalists, adventurers, water sportsmen, mountaineers, snowfall lovers, foodies, and ecotourists arriving in large numbers following construction of Swat Motorway by the previous PTI Government that made the entire Malakand division a hub of tourism.

One of its seven features includes 150 kilometers long fresh water river originating water sources from glacial lakes in Mahodand and Gabral mountains, which offer unique opportunities for adventure sports enthusiasts to explore.

Blessed with more than 50 high altitude lakes of varying proportions, the famous Mahodhund lake in Upper Swat is a unique source of attraction of tourists, nature and adventure sports lovers to enjoy its blue- waters through boats riding in summer amid cold breezes.

Besides a home to thick natural forests including the world famous Deodar trees and precious wildlife resources, this northern district of Pakistan is a home of snow-clad tall mountains ranges of Falakser, Mankial and Elum peaks offering great challenges to mountaineers and trekkers. Its extensive plains and orchards that bear fruits and vegetables having its own unique comparative advantage.

Attracting Bhuddists, monks and archaeologists from across the world throughout the year, the Swat's rich archaeological treasures had become a unique and distinctive feature that took tourists to the past.

A tourist cannot remained unimpressed of its unique features of skiing sports at Malam Jabba besides trout fish amid heavy snowfall at Kalam, Madain and others areas of Swat during winter.

With lush green velleys and birds chanting tall conopy trees, Swat has witnessed an influx of tourists and snowfall lovers this winter season courtesy to 81 kilometers Swat Motorway constructed by the previous PTI Government that opened up the entire Malakand Division for tourism.

As a result of Government's pro tourism policies, a record 2.77 million tourists had visited Swat, Chitral, Nathiagali Abbottabad, Kaghan and Naran during vacations of Eid Ul Azha last year.

The tourism activities in large scale generated wealth in KP where over Rs 66 billion businesses were made and Rs27 billion earned by local people only from tourism during three holidays of Eid ul Azha.

Keeping in view of the success of Swat Motorway Phase-I, the Government has taken a principle decision regarding extension of Swat Motorway Phase-II from Chakdara to Fatehpur Madain Swat to promote trade, tourism besides generate employment opportunities for people.

Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority officials told APP on Sunday that papers and technical work of Swat Motorway Phase-II has almost been completed and is ready for groundbreaking after signing of the landmark agreement between PkHA and a private company a few days ago.

Swat Phase-II Motorway would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs58billion including land acquisition's cost.

He said Swat Motorway Phase-II and Dir Motorway would be initially four lanes and later would be converted into six lanes full fledged motorways.

Dir Motorway having a length of 29.377kilometers would start from Chakdara Lower Dir to Rabat Upper Dir and would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs35.5 billion.

Dir Motorway would have two tunnels including one of 625 kilometres and another 6.32 kilometres length besides three interchanges, four each overpasses and flyovers, 24 bridges, two tunnels and two underpasses.

Expression of interest (EOIs) has been sought from the reputed domestic and foreign firms, joint venture and consortia for construction of Dir Motorway under public-private partnership, he added.

KP Tourism Department official told APP on Sunday that four integrated tourism zones (ITZ) would be developed at Mankial Swat, Thandiani Abbottabad, Ganol Manshera and Madaklasht Lower Chitral.

There are six plans and programmes for uplift of ITZ Thandiani comprising a 428-room hotel and a resort for tourists while five projects are for infrastructure and other facilities, he said adding Thandiani zone would be established on 640 kanal.

Eight projects are for devolopment of Ganol tourism zone, including a 218-room hotel and a resort while five projects are for infrastructure and other facilities, he said, adding Ganol zone would be established on 480 kanal.

Seven projects are sketched for ITZ Mankial in Swat on 754 kanal where a 71-room hotel and a resort would be constructed besides five projects are for development of infrastructure and other facilities.

For ITZ Madaklasht in Lower Chitral would be constructed on 540 kanal, he said, adding there are eight projects, including construction of a 382-room hotel and a resort while five projects are for infrastructure and other facilities.

An unprecedented development projects worth Rs54.2790 billion have been launched in Upper Dir district during last three and half years with special focus on infrastructure and rural development, motorways, health, education, agriculture and livestock sectors.

KP Government has taken a principle decision to establish a 14 kilometres long cable car that would connect the scenic tourist resort of Kumrat and others valleys of Upper Dir with Madaklasht Chitral districts. The proposed project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs32 billion that would attract over 10 million tourists to Malakand division per year.

Feasibility study and construction of road from CHukiathan to Shringal and Patrak Dir Upper having a length of 36 kilometres have been completed.

Similarly, feasibility study and designing of improvement of road from Khar to Timergara and Tor Kundi-Khar Road costing Rs2.135 billion and feasibility study and designing of improvement and rehabilitation of 14 kilometre road from Pir Qala to Ghalanai Mohmand tribal district were underway that after completion would bolster regional connectivity besides business and tourism in KP.