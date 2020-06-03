Swat to have Agri, Engineering Varsities, children hospital, Rescue-1122: Fazl Hakim

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee Fazl Hakim Wednesday asserted the Agriculture and Engineering Universities, Children Hospital, Rescue-1122 and other educational and health centres would be set up in Swat district for its development and prosperity.

He said Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has taken several pragmatic steps for development of Swat district in a very short period instead of making hollow slogans, adding that people should not pay attention to propaganda of opposition members.

Fazl said that KP government was committed to bringing Swat district at par with other developed areas of the country.