Open Menu

Swat Traffic Police Take Action Against 386 For Traffic Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Swat Traffic Police take action against 386 for traffic violations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on traffic violations, the Swat Traffic Police took strict action against 386 individuals for offenses including driving without helmets, underage driving, use of black-tinted windows, and performing wheelies.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of SP Traffic Warden Habibullah Khan, also led to the confiscation of motorcycles belonging to underage drivers and those involved in reckless stunts.

SP Habibullah Khan expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Swat Traffic Police and emphasized the need for continued daily operations to ensure road safety.

He highlighted the importance of raising public awareness about the dangers of underage driving and other traffic violations to prevent accidents and save lives.

SP Habibullah Khan appealed to citizens, especially parents, to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in promoting road safety. He stressed that underage driving not only endangers the lives of young drivers but also poses a significant risk to other road users. The Traffic Police also urged the public to follow traffic rules, wear helmets, and avoid reckless driving to prevent accidents.

Recent Stories

 DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC h ..

 DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting

4 minutes ago
 Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Te ..

Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

15 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developi ..

ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards f ..

Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..

17 minutes ago
 Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, ach ..

Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..

31 minutes ago
 Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

1 hour ago
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

1 hour ago
 More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

3 hours ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

3 hours ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan