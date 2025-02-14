Swat Traffic Police Take Action Against 386 For Traffic Violations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on traffic violations, the Swat Traffic Police took strict action against 386 individuals for offenses including driving without helmets, underage driving, use of black-tinted windows, and performing wheelies.
The operation, conducted under the supervision of SP Traffic Warden Habibullah Khan, also led to the confiscation of motorcycles belonging to underage drivers and those involved in reckless stunts.
SP Habibullah Khan expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Swat Traffic Police and emphasized the need for continued daily operations to ensure road safety.
He highlighted the importance of raising public awareness about the dangers of underage driving and other traffic violations to prevent accidents and save lives.
SP Habibullah Khan appealed to citizens, especially parents, to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in promoting road safety. He stressed that underage driving not only endangers the lives of young drivers but also poses a significant risk to other road users. The Traffic Police also urged the public to follow traffic rules, wear helmets, and avoid reckless driving to prevent accidents.
