Swat Uni Announces BA, BSc Examination Date

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Swat uni announces BA, BSc examination date

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :University of Swat on Sunday has announced that BA, BSc annual examinations would start from September 29.

Controller Examination Muhammad Riaz said that roll numbers have been issued on the addresses of candidates and the students who did not get roll number should contact examination section sector-A Kanju Town Ship.

