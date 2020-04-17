Swat University Campus playing positive role through radio: Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam has said that Swat University Campus is serving the people through Radio FM 100.4 and the people of Swat benefited from the positive impact of the awareness campaign being run in this hour of difficulty.

He expressed these views as a special guest on a campus radio program on Friday. Dr. Mohammad Jamal, Vice Chancellor of Swat University and Chief Editor of the Daily North and Chief Organizer of Swat Press Club, Ghulam Farooq were also present.

He said that precautions were taken to prevent Corona. The role of the media is very important for raising the awareness among the people in this regard. He said that Swat administration is trying to protect the public from the corona outbreak and necessary management for this purpose have been made.

He said, steps are being taken and people from all walks of life are cooperating and hope that through joint efforts we can get rid of the outbreak, Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam added.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Jamal also lauded the role of the Radio and registrars on the Broadcasting and Department of Publications, its staff for their valuable contribution in regard to creating awareness to the general public through Swat University Campus Radio FM 100.4.

He said that after the radio, the campus would try to setup tv so that in addition to improving the teaching process, they could use the media to better guide the public. Highlighting that the journalists community will continue to perform its professional duties to raise awareness among the public in difficult times, after which Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam also attended the Swat University Projects, P&D and Registrar of Swat University on the progress made in construction work. On the occasion of the briefing, DC Swat Saqib Raza and Ghulam Farooq were given shields by the Vice Chancellor of the Swat University and assured that the University would extend all out cooperation to the district administration to get rid of this pandemic.