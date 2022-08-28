Swat University postpones ongoing examinations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :University of Swat postponed its ongoing BA, B.Sc, BBA and B.Com annual examination 2022 till further order, said a notification issued here on Sunday.

According to the notification, the decision has been taken on the directions of Deputy Commissioner district Swat to postpone the ongoing examination due to flash floods and to save the precious lives in the best interest of the student and staff.