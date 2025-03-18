Open Menu

Swat University Students Protest Fee Hikes, Bus Fare Increases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Swat University students protest fee hikes, bus fare increases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Students of Swat University staged a protest against the administration’s decision to impose significant fee hikes and increase bus fares.

The demonstration, attended by hundreds of students, highlighted growing frustration over financial pressures and other campus-related issues.

The protesters criticized the sudden rise in tuition fees, calling it an unfair burden on students, particularly those from low-income families.

They argued that the increase would make education inaccessible for many. Additionally, students condemned the hike in bus fares, which rose by 100 to 150 rupees despite stable fuel prices in the country.

The protesters also raised concerns about the presence of unrelated individuals on campus, demanding stricter measures to ensure a safe and secure learning environment.

They called for immediate action to address harassment cases and improve campus safety.

Another key demand was the appointment of permanent faculty members. Students claimed that the reliance on contract-based teachers was negatively affecting the quality of education and urged the administration to prioritize permanent hiring.

The protesters warned that if their demands were not met, they would intensify their demonstrations.

They also appealed to higher authorities to intervene and resolve the issues promptly.

