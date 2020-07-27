UrduPoint.com
Swat University To Establish Women's Campus In Barikot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:32 PM

Swat University to establish women's campus in Barikot

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday said the work on University of Swat women's campus would soon be initiated in Barikot, the campus would be established on 200 kanal of land, with a cost of Rs 890 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday said the work on University of Swat women's campus would soon be initiated in Barikot, the campus would be established on 200 kanal of land, with a cost of Rs 890 million.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Registrar University of Swat, Mehboob Rehman at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali said the establishment of Women's Campus would promote female education in the area and enhance their education ratio in district Swat, specifically in PK-6 Constituency.

He said the women campus would create new jobs opportunities.

Dr. Amjad Ali said along with women campus, the University of Technology campus would also be constructed on 50 kanals of land in Barikot. The provincial minister said the women's campus would be established in collaboration with Federal government, for which funds were already secured.

He said that the acquisition of land would soon be forwarded to the Senior Member of the board of Revenue (SMBR) for approval.

Minister housing said the construction work on Women's Campus would be started immediately after acquisition of land. Registrar Swat University Mehboob Rehman thanked Minister Housing for taking special interest in the establishment of the Women's Campus.

