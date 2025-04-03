Open Menu

Swat Valley Attracts Massive Influx Of Tourists During Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Swat valley attracts massive influx of tourists during Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The scenic tourist spots of Swat witnessed a massive influx of visitors during Eid-ul-Fitr, prompting the establishment of a Tourist Facilitation Center to assist travelers.

A spokesperson Upper Swat Development Authority on Thursday said that more than 50,000 tourists visited Swat in the first two days of Eid.

He said tourists from across the country visited the region, causing a festival-like atmosphere at major tourist attractions.

To ensure smooth operations, tourism police personnel were deployed at various tourist destinations, actively assisting visitors.

Additionally, traffic police remain on duty 24/7 to manage the flow of vehicles efficiently.

For the convenience of tourists, special facilitation centers have been set up in Madyan and Bab-e-Swat. Swat's popular tourist sites, including Kalam, Mahodand, Bahrain, Madain, Miandam, Malam Jabba, and Gabin Jabba, remain packed with visitors enjoying the picturesque landscapes.

