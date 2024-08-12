ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Madyan town, cradled in the majestic Swat Valley is emerging as Pakistan's newest tourist spot this season where the town is welcoming an influx of travellers to indulge in its mesmerizing natural beauty, rich cultural tapestry and warm hospitality of locals.

Madyan is offering an unforgettable experience, allowing visitors to unwind, rejuvenate, and connect with nature's splendor, said a report aired by a Private news channel.

Madyan is a popular hill station located in the Swat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. It is situated at a distance of about 55 kilometres (34 mi) from Mingora and it is a best tourist destination, said a local.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be here in Madyan," said Sarah, a tourist from Lahore, adding, the natural beauty of this place is simply breathtaking. The people are so warm and welcoming, and the food is delicious. We feel like we have discovered a hidden gem."

"Madyan is our pride and joy," said Faisal, a local resident. "We are so happy to see tourists coming here and experiencing the beauty of our town. We are doing our best to ensure they have a comfortable and memorable stay.

"

"Madyan is a paradise for nature lovers," said Dr. Khan, a botanist from Islamabad. "The variety of flora and fauna here is incredible. I have been studying the local plant species and I am amazed at the diversity."

"We were a bit sceptical about coming to Madyan at first, but now we feel like we are home," said Emily, a foreign tourist. "The locals have been so kind and hospitable. We have made some wonderful friends here and we can't wait to come back."

"We are happy to share our culture and traditions with visitors," said Nadeem, a local shopkeeper. "Madyan has a rich history and heritage, and we are proud to showcase it to the world."

"I came to Madyan for a week, but I've fallen in love with this place," said Ahmed, a tourist from Dubai. "The scenery is breathtaking, the people are friendly, and the atmosphere is peaceful. I am planning to come back soon."

"We are trying our best to promote sustainable tourism in Madyan," said a local tour operator. "We want to ensure that tourism benefits the local community and does not harm the environment. We are working hard to make Madyan a model for responsible tourism."