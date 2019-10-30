Swat varsity, IdeaGist for developing students start-up in country

University of Swat and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the third, final year and passed out students in developing their start-up in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):University of Swat and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the third, final year and passed out students in developing their start-up in the country.

The move was aimed at promoting the prime minister's start-up programme which would be launched soon for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem, a press release said.

IdeaGist being digital platform supporting the PM's startup programme would provide online entrepreneurship trainings to third and final year students of the University of Swat.

"We are welcoming ways to promote an entrepreneurial culture and would like to see more self-sustainable new ventures by the students," they said.

Under the project, the world's leading digital incubator would also provide the students access to skill training in seven emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, AI, AR, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles, and Smart Robots.

A portal�www.empowerpakistan.org, they said, has been developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.

Both, IdeaGist and University of Swat Officials agreed to work along for innovations and inventions through entrepreneurial provisions.

It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the University of Swat students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors.

IdeaGist would help the University of Swat's faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it, they added.

