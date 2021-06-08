Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday said Pakistan Railways would pay Rs 1.5 million compensation for the families of each passenger, who died in Ghotki train accident as the policy of the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday said Pakistan Railways would pay Rs 1.5 million compensation for the families of each passenger, who died in Ghotki train accident as the policy of the department.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Railways, Rs 50,000 to Rs 300,000 would be paid to the injured, as per nature medical treatment required.

The spokesman said first time in the history, the minister was present at the scene of the accident and himself supervised the relief operations throughout the night.

He said that Azam Swati continuously ensured provision of all kinds of facilities to the passengers of the two affected trains and also visited the hospitals for the provision of immediate medical assistance to the injured.

The spokesman said death toll in the train accident had raised to 56, out of which identity of nine persons has not been ascertained sor far, adding that only 23 were currently under treatment at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and the rest have been discharged after medical treatment.