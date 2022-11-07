Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Senator has expressed concerns over the role of the agency.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) PTI leader and Senator Azam Swati has asked the Federal Investigation Agency to explain as who was behind raid on his house and torture on him and humiliation.

Talking to the reporters in Islamabad, Azam Swati said it was his simple request that the persons who were behind the raid, torture and humiliation of his family.

On Saturday, Swati cried for justice during a press conference which went viral on the social media.