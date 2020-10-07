UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swati Calls On Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:19 PM

Swati calls on Governor Balochistan

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday called on Governor Balochsitan at Governor House here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday called on Governor Balochsitan at Governor House here.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Ahmed Khan Khilji, Senator Kuda Babar, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Federal Secretary for Anti-Narcotics Shoib Dastageer, Vice Chancellors BUITEMS, Women Universities were also present.

Federal Minister Narcotics Control underlined the need for combined efforts for the elimination of drugs from the society.

"Teachers could play pivotal role against the menace of drugs and narcotics," he said.

Minister said that awareness campaign in this connection could yield positive results.

Governor Balohcistan while expressing grave concern over the rise in the use of drugs, said that this menace has jeopardize the future of our next generations.

"There is dire need for devising concerted strategy against curse of narcotics to safe the future of our youth," he maintained.

Related Topics

National Assembly Governor Drugs Women From Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Opposition seeking refuge behind protests: Swati

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics organisers to slash costs by $280m

2 minutes ago

UK trial begins of men accused over 39 Vietnamese ..

2 minutes ago

Four nations confer on African Great Lakes securit ..

2 minutes ago

Alaphilippe blushes forgotten with Belgian semi-cl ..

8 minutes ago

Court bid after Britain flies lone migrant to Fran ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.