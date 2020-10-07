Swati calls on Governor Balochistan

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday called on Governor Balochsitan at Governor House here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday called on Governor Balochsitan at Governor House here.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Ahmed Khan Khilji, Senator Kuda Babar, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Federal Secretary for Anti-Narcotics Shoib Dastageer, Vice Chancellors BUITEMS, Women Universities were also present.

Federal Minister Narcotics Control underlined the need for combined efforts for the elimination of drugs from the society.

"Teachers could play pivotal role against the menace of drugs and narcotics," he said.

Minister said that awareness campaign in this connection could yield positive results.

Governor Balohcistan while expressing grave concern over the rise in the use of drugs, said that this menace has jeopardize the future of our next generations.

"There is dire need for devising concerted strategy against curse of narcotics to safe the future of our youth," he maintained.