Swati condemns IED blast in Balouchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Sunday condemned the IED blast in Balochistan In a statement issued here, he said the news of Captain Kashif's martyrdom in a terrorist incident is sad and heart wrenching.

Such cowardly acts cannot weak our spirits, he said.

He said the nation stands by the security forces in the war on terror.

Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati said sacrifices of security forces will not go in vain.

He said May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of Captain Kashif Shaheed.

May Allah Almighty grant speedy recovery to the injured personnel, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said.

The culprit involved in this incident will be brought to justice as soon as possible, he said.

He termed the incident as a sequel of a conspiracy against Pakistan's national security and economic development.