Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati has issued directives for considering the historical significance of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite its extensive parliamentary history, it has not been properly preserved and highlighted. Therefore, the Assembly Secretariat requires the services of the University of Peshawar Arts & Design Department and other relevant provincial departments to preserve this important historical heritage and present it for public exhibition and to students.

These thoughts were expressed by the Acting Secretary of the Provincial Assembly, Syed Waqar Shah, during a meeting with Dr. Imrana Ismail, Chairperson of the University of Peshawar Arts & Design Department and her accompanying delegation at the Assembly Chamber in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Representatives from the Public Relations and Research Sections of the Assembly Secretariat were also present on this occasion.

In this meeting between the Acting Secretary and the representative delegation of the University of Peshawar Arts & Design Department, detailed discussions were held on framing the historical aspects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the form of exhibition Portraits and highlighting the historical significance of the Old Hall of the Assembly, which holds its own history, and the steps to be taken to preserve this important building.

The Acting Secretary also took the Peshawar University delegation on a tour of the important parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, including the Provincial Assembly Hall, Old Jirga Hall, offices of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Leader of the House, Speaker and Deputy Speaker Gallery, and Flag Point, so that the experts from the Arts Department could physically examine these parts and present their suggestions in this light.

He further stated that Speaker of the Assembly Babar Saleem Swati has always emphasized the importance of the parliament and generating public interest in it, so that the public better understands that the parliament is the place where their representatives protect their rights and carry out the legislative process.

Syed Waqar Shah said that Speaker of the Assembly Babar Saleem Swati believes that staying informed about the legislative process and other parliamentary affairs is a fundamental right of the public, which is why the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat has kept all its parliamentary activities, assembly sessions, and other important events open to the public.