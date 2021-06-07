Swati directs to complete initial inquiry report of Ghotki train accident within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete initial inquiry report of Ghotki train accident within 24 hours.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Railways, the minister has also directed for the provision of best medical facilities to the injured.

Around 30 passengers were killed while over 40 others sustained injuries after two passenger trains collided near Dharki, a city located in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh, he added.

He said the accident took place after a Millat Express train headed from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and fell across the down track. Due to this, it collided with a Sir Syed Express train coming from Rawalpindi.

The spokesman said the accident took place near the Raiti Railway Station, adding that a relief train had been dispatched from Rohri while officials of Pakistan Railways along with police and the local administration were carrying out rescue operation.

The injured passengers had been shifted to Rohri, Pano Aqil and Civil Hospital Sukkar for medical assistance, the spokesman added.

He said the passengers could get information about the accident from the telephone numbers: 041-9200488, 03334805996 Faisalabad, 051-9270834 Rawalpindi, 03312706334 Karachi Cantonment, 071-5813433 Rohri and 071-9310087 Sukkar.