Swati Elected Senate Select Committee Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Swati elected Senate Select Committee Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The members of Senate Select Committee on Wednesday elected Azam Khan Swati as chairman whose name was proposed by Faisal Saleem and endorsed by Fawzia Arshad.

The meeting was held to discuss and formulate a report on the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020, moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad.

Swati, on being elected as chairman, thanked the members and called for their support to finalize work on the amendment bill. The insight from the committee members would be highly appreciated and welcomed, he added.

He pledged that he would fulfill the confidence placed in him and called for working together to carry out the responsibility entrusted to them.

The members of the committee congratulated him and assured of their full backing and cooperation.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill 2020, was sent to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior for consideration but the Mover was not satisfied with the report on the bill, therefore, a select committee was formed under the rules.

The select committee is bound to compile a report on the bill within 60 days.

Senators Azam Khan Swati, Shahadat Awan, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Jam Mehtab Hussain, Fawzia Arshad, Faisal Saleem, Sardar Muhammad Shafique Tareen, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Nawabzada Umar and Mushtaq Ahmed attended the meeting.

