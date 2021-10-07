UrduPoint.com

Swati Expresses Deep Grief And Sorrow Over Balochistan Quake

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Swati expresses deep grief and sorrow over Balochistan quake

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties due to earthquake in Balochistan.

In a condolence message, the minister sympathized with the bereaved families, adding that the government would extend all possible help to the bereaved families in this hour of trial.

The minister assured best medical facilities to the persons who were injured due to the earthquake, measuring magnitude 5.9 struck 60 miles east of the city of Quetta in the wee hours of Thursday.

Azam Swati prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Balochistan Quetta All Government Best Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

11 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

14 minutes ago
 UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regard ..

UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regarding Animal Welfare’

14 minutes ago
 Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Sh ..

Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Shabqadar to Mohmand Economic Zo ..

17 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensur ..

Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensure fast track accountability: F ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.