Swati expresses deep grief and sorrow over Balochistan quake

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties due to earthquake in Balochistan.

In a condolence message, the minister sympathized with the bereaved families, adding that the government would extend all possible help to the bereaved families in this hour of trial.

The minister assured best medical facilities to the persons who were injured due to the earthquake, measuring magnitude 5.9 struck 60 miles east of the city of Quetta in the wee hours of Thursday.

Azam Swati prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.