Swati Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Two Security Personnel In Waziristan

Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel as a result of firing by terrorists in Waziristan.

In a statement, Azam Swati said that security forces were determined to defeat the terrorists.

The minister said the everlasting sacrifices of the martyrs were the unwavering determination of the soldiers, the invincible unity of the people and the guarantee of our strength and bright future.

He said the nation stood by the security forces in the war on terror, adding that such cowardly acts could not dampen our spirits.

Azam Swati said that sacrifices of the martyrs for the country and nation would not go in vain.

