Swati expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a train accident near Ghotki, Sindh province.

"I am going to the place of accident and monitor the relief activities on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

Azam Swati said that a special team of Pakistan army engineers would further speed up the relief operation.

The minister said that relief and rescue operation was already launched at the site with the help of Pakistan Railways team and army personnel.

He prayed Allah Almighty for the departed of those who died in the accident.

The minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and asked for the provision of possible medical facilities to the injured.