Swati for a modern system of railway between Pakistan, Afghanistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati Friday said he wanted to introduce a well-organized and modern system of railway for the commercial activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan had started work on a project to lay a railway line from its border town of Chaman to Afghanistan's Spin Boldak, he was talking to media at Chaman Railway Station.

He said the measures were being taken to get railway out of the current deficit.

Earlier, he was briefed on the Integrated Transit Trade Project. He also directed to recover the railway land in Chaman.

He visited the Railway Hospital where he reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients.