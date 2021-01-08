UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swati For Exponential Growth In The Country's Freight Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:04 PM

Swati for exponential growth in the country's freight business

A vibrant freight service is the major way forward for a progressive and sustained economic growth, said Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Khan Swati during his visit to Qasim International Container Terminal (QIPT) here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A vibrant freight service is the major way forward for a progressive and sustained economic growth, said Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Khan Swati during his visit to Qasim International Container Terminal (QIPT) here on Friday.

"Railways, freight and economy are the three interdependent variables connected linearly with each other," he said.

Muhammad Khan Swati said that one of his prime objectives, as the Minister of Pakistan Railways, was to increase the volume of freight handled by the department.

The CEO of Pakistan Railways, Nisar Ahmed Memon informed the minister that railways was working in close liaison with Dubai Port World (DP World) and has also offered it construction of a container terminal so as to further streamline its activities of management at QIPT, a major container loading and unloading facility in the arena of port operations.

Swati also visited Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBT), the facility for unloading of imported coal at Port Qasim.

The Minister for Railways also visited Marshalling Yard in Pipri.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Dubai Visit Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

2 minutes ago

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga suspended for do ..

2 minutes ago

Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - He ..

2 minutes ago

In vaccine-sceptic France, some medics also hesita ..

2 minutes ago

Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion ..

5 minutes ago

Test change for travellers to UK as virus cases mo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.