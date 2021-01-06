Swati for transforming Railways into profitable organization

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that all available resources would be fully utilized to overcome losses and transforming the Railways into a profitable organization.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Divisional Superintendent office Karachi, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways, Nisar Ahmad Memon, Additional General Manager (Traffic) Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, Project Director RBOD Riaz Laghari and all the divisional officers of Karachi division.

The minister was given a comprehensive presentation by the Divisional Superintendent Karachi regarding the division's performance with special focus on freight service and revival of Karachi Circular Railway.

Muhammad Azam Khan Swati was briefed in detail, regarding the ongoing court cases especially of encroachments and relevant matters.

"Railways retains such an unlimited potential that if utilized properly, can usher a new era of nation's economic prosperity and vitality" remarked the Railways Minister while emphasizing upon the officers for showing relentless devotion to their duties.

The minister urged for further betterment in punctuality of the passenger trains that would dynamically improve the public perception of Pakistan Railways.

"Fiscal targets be the central objective of all the officers and their efforts can accomplish the task," stated the minister.