UrduPoint.com

Swati Granted Bail In Controversial Statement Case

Published October 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Azam Khan Swati in a controversial tweet case.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million and also instructed the accused to submit his passport.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood announced the verdict which was reserved in the last hearing after hearing arguments from both sides at length.

It may be mentioned here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Azam Swati after registering FIR for giving a controversial statement about the head of a state institution. The FIR said that the accused tried to provoke the people through the hated statement against the institution's head.

