ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of eminent poet, journalist and columnist Dr Ajmal Niazi.

In a condolence message, he said late Dr Ajmal had not only served in the education sector but was also associated with the profession of journalism.

The minister said Dr Ajmal Niazi had written poetry in urdu and Punjabi, besides spending 45 years in service of literature.

Azam Swati said that with the demise of Dr Ajmal Niazi, the gap created in the field of journalism, education and literature would never be filled.

He said Ajmal Niazi continued to reform the society through his pen. His services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

The minister said late Ajmal Niazi was a pioneer of journalism as well as a great poet.

Azam Swati said Ajmal Niazi continued to highlight social issues by writing columns.

The minister prayed to the Almighty for highest rank in Jannah for the departed soul, and also expressed profound sympathy with bereaved family.

