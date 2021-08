Swati initiates tree plantation drive at PR Hospital Rawalpindi

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati initiated a tree plantation drive at the Pakistan Railways (PR) Hospital Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati initiated a tree plantation drive at the Pakistan Railways (PR) Hospital Rawalpindi under the Pakistan Railways Tree Plantation campaign as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of "clean green Pakistan", said in a tweet.