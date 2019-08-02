Swati invites Opposition parties to come forward for progress, prosperity of country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati on Thursday invited Opposition parties to come forward for progress and prosperity of the people of this country.

Talking to a private news channel programe, he said there was need to work together for steering the country out of the present challenges.

Collective efforts were needed to achieve good governance, economic prosperity, and addressing the issues of the common man, he stated.

Commenting on vote of no confidence move against Chairman of Upper House , he said the decisions of all the members in favour of Sadiq Sanjrani has further strengthened democracy in the country.

To a question he said that there was need to make legislation for upholding the supremacy of both the Houses.

To another question about Horse Trading, he said everyone had used their right to vote for continuity of the present system.

About leaving the Pakistan Peoples Party, Azam Swati said that he took the decision for choosing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), because the PPP had left its mission for welfare of the people.

He urged all the political parties to brush aside the political differences and come forward to achieve the goal of good governance and strong economy.