Swati Lauds Efforts Of IIOJK's People

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Swati lauds efforts of IIOJK's people

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Saturday saluted the courageous efforts of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right of plebiscite.

In a statement, he said the international community should set India responsible for human rights violations in IIOJK.

Swati said that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice at international forums against barbarism of Indian forces against Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

The minister said that we would remain firm in solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

