Swati Orders To End Deduction Of Dam Funds On PR Tickets

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Swati orders to end deduction of dam funds on PR tickets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Wednesday issued orders to end the deduction of additional dam funds from railway passengers.

The Pakistan Railway spokesman said that PR was used to charge one rupee to 10 rupees from the passengers of different categories including economy, and AC business class respectively for the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam.

