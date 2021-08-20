Swati pays homage to Rashid Minhas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati's on Friday homage to young Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas on the day of his martyrdom.

In his martyrdom day message of Rashid Minhas Shaheed, the minister said Minhas sacrificed his life for his beloved homeland at an early age and made a bright history of determination and loyalty with his blood.

The nation will always remember the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country, Azam Khan Swati added.