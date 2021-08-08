Swati pays tribute to Kashmiris freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said the entire nation is with Kashmiri nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the Minister said two years ago, Indian Prime Minister Modi under the ideology of his misogynistic Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), abolished Articles 370 and 35A in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

We salute the continuous struggle of Kashmiris for freedom from Indian occupation. Kashmiri people have been fighting for independence for the last 70 years and we stand with all the freedom fighters of IIOJK, he said.