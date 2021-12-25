UrduPoint.com

Swati Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam

Sat 25th December 2021

Swati pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Saturday paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Saturday paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Today we celebrate the birthday of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah," he said in a message on the birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The minister said that Quaid-e-Azam realized the importance of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where all citizens could enjoy the freedom of faith, occupation and equal opportunities.

"Quaid's determination to unify a nation despite huge challenges and opposition was only possible due to his perseverance," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

