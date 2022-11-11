UrduPoint.com

Swati Remains Absent From Committee's Meeting Formed To Probe His Leaked Video Scandal: Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Swati remains absent from committee's meeting formed to probe his leaked video scandal: Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati remained absent from two consecutive meetings of the parliamentary special committee formed to probe his video leak scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati remained absent from two consecutive meetings of the parliamentary special committee formed to probe his video leak scandal.

Talking to media after chairing the meeting as convener, he said four members of the upper house of parliament made contact with the PTI stalwart but he did not attend the meeting.

The way Senator Swati had created hype in the media over his leaked video, he must come in the meeting so that the culprits should be brought to justice as soon as possible, he added.

He alarmed that if he would not attend the meeting, it would raise question on the credibility of alleged video tape.

He mentioned that the next meeting of committee would be held on Monday, November 14 to further deliberate on the matter.

Haideri proposed the PTI's lawmakers to attend the committee's meeting as it has one-pint agenda to investigate the Swati's indecent video tape.

He said making such disgusting videos in a bid to harass the people were against the moral ethics in the civilized societies.

Condemning the Swati's alleged incident, he said the series of insulting politicians, journalists and people of good repute in the society through audio and video tape leaks should be stopped now.

He, apart from government, urged the human rights organizations to play their due role into the matter and devise a joint strategy to cope with such cases in the future.

He explained that Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, taking up the issue of Swati's leaked video, formed a special committee comprising of all parties' parliamentary leaders in Senate.

The aim of this whole exercise was to probe the alleged video scandal and provide all possible assistance the affected legislator, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Parliament November Moral Media All From Government Azam Khan Swati Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Russia Bans Entry for 200 US Citizens - Foreign Mi ..

Russia Bans Entry for 200 US Citizens - Foreign Ministry

44 seconds ago
 Twitter Users Experience Problems With New Subscri ..

Twitter Users Experience Problems With New Subscription Service - Reports

45 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh calls on former President Asif Ali ..

Governor Sindh calls on former President Asif Ali Zardari

47 seconds ago
 Doctors, paramedics boycott work, except emergency ..

Doctors, paramedics boycott work, except emergency wards in govt hospitals

49 seconds ago
 IGP for installation of cameras on toll plazas

IGP for installation of cameras on toll plazas

14 minutes ago
 Imran's whole politics base on compromises: Ali Pe ..

Imran's whole politics base on compromises: Ali Pervaiz Malik

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.