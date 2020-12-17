UrduPoint.com
Swati, South Korean Envoy Discuss Joint Railway Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and South Korean Kwak Sung-Kyu on Thursday discussed bilateral issues, especially Pak-Korean joint railway projects.

They agreed to expanding mutual cooperation.

The South Korean envoy, who called on the minister here, felicitated him on assuming the charge of the Railways Ministry.

Senior officers of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Azam Swati said Pakistan and South Korea enjoyed cordial relations which would be augmented with the passage of time.

The minister stressed on activating Pakistan Railways through public-private partnership. He invited Korean companies to invest in Pakistan.

The ambassador lauded the steps taken by the government to improve Railways' services.

The ambassador invited the minister to visit South Korea.

