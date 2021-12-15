Swati Suspends lady officer over misusing her powers

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday suspended a lady officer (Assistant Mechanical Engineer of Lahore Division) over misusing of her powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday suspended a lady officer (Assistant Mechanical Engineer of Lahore Division) over misusing of her powers.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Railways, the minister took action against the lady officer and said that corrupt elements in the department would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that the minister was committed to end corrupt practices from the department.

The spokesman added the female officer had deployed six employees at her home to complete its household tasks, adding that the employees were also suspended.

He said she also attached two railway employees with her father as well.