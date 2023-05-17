UrduPoint.com

Swati Terms May 9 As Black Day, Violators Must Face Consequences

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Swati terms May 9 as black day, violators must face consequences

Coordinator Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abrar Saeed Swati Wednesday termed the attacks of May 9 as a black day in the history of Pakistan and the accused should face the consequences

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Coordinator Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abrar Saeed Swati Wednesday termed the attacks of May 9 as a black day in the history of Pakistan and the accused should face the consequences.

Addressing a press conference here at Abbottabad Press Club, he said district administrations in the province should be apprehending those involved in the administration rather than innocent people.

The youth were brainwashed for vandalization in the country and the government should register treason cases against the leadership involved in the May 9 incident rather than cases under 3MPO, he said.

The PPP coordinator said that the youth had already planned sit-ins and protests, and in the name of protest, why they attacked sensitive installations, the district administrations of the province are providing protection to the accused and we have clear evidence in this regard.

Abrar Saeed Sawati said that common people were also being harassed even those who took only salifies on the spot while the main accused are still free, in this regard I have also met with the Governor KPK and discussed the issue.

He said the people stand with the Pakistan Army and those who targeted sensitive installations should face the consequences.

On the occasion PPP representatives, including Malik Farid Muhammad, Naheed Abbasi, Shafiq Anwar, Mohammad Saeed, and Sardar Tariq, were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Governor Abbottabad May Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative hosts &#039;Impact Investing&#039 ..

Pearl Initiative hosts &#039;Impact Investing&#039; Workshop

15 minutes ago
 SEWA highlights GIS importance at MBRSC’s webina ..

SEWA highlights GIS importance at MBRSC’s webinar

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice hosts inaugural conference on ..

Ministry of Justice hosts inaugural conference on central authorities&#039; role ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 172.59 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 172.59 points

6 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran Discussing Oil Supplies Under Swap Ag ..

Russia, Iran Discussing Oil Supplies Under Swap Agreement - Novak

6 minutes ago
 Russia Discusses Creation of Electronic Gas Tradin ..

Russia Discusses Creation of Electronic Gas Trading Platform in South of Iran - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.