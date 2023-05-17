Swati terms May 9 as black day, violators must face consequences

Coordinator Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abrar Saeed Swati Wednesday termed the attacks of May 9 as a black day in the history of Pakistan and the accused should face the consequences

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Coordinator Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abrar Saeed Swati Wednesday termed the attacks of May 9 as a black day in the history of Pakistan and the accused should face the consequences.

Addressing a press conference here at Abbottabad Press Club, he said district administrations in the province should be apprehending those involved in the administration rather than innocent people.

The youth were brainwashed for vandalization in the country and the government should register treason cases against the leadership involved in the May 9 incident rather than cases under 3MPO, he said.

The PPP coordinator said that the youth had already planned sit-ins and protests, and in the name of protest, why they attacked sensitive installations, the district administrations of the province are providing protection to the accused and we have clear evidence in this regard.

Abrar Saeed Sawati said that common people were also being harassed even those who took only salifies on the spot while the main accused are still free, in this regard I have also met with the Governor KPK and discussed the issue.

He said the people stand with the Pakistan Army and those who targeted sensitive installations should face the consequences.

On the occasion PPP representatives, including Malik Farid Muhammad, Naheed Abbasi, Shafiq Anwar, Mohammad Saeed, and Sardar Tariq, were present.